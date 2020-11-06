Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy and Health Center receives donation

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy and Health Center in Trenton has received a $2,500 donation from America’s Farmers Grow Communities sponsored by the Bayer Fund. The donation will be used to start the center’s sexually transmitted infection and disease testing program.

Part of the mission of Life Options is to promote sexual health within the communities it serves. It also serves individuals and families with unplanned and planned pregnancies.

Farmers and Casey and Doctor Jennifer Bowe nominated Life Options Green Hills for the America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation. Bowe serves as the medical director for Life Options, overseeing the medical services provided through the center.

Life Options is a pregnancy medical center at 1433 Lulu Street in Trenton. It opened July 6th and provides services for free to anyone living in Trenton and the surrounding communities. Services include medical-grade pregnancy testing, limited first-trimester obstetric ultrasounds, pregnancy options counseling, community resource referrals, and a pregnancy and parenting education program. More information can be found at lifeoptionsgreenhills.com or by calling 660-358-1378.

