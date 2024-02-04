Life-Flight called for ATV driver after crash in field southeast of Turney

Share To Your Social Network

On Saturday afternoon, 70-year-old David W. Blackman of Lathrop, Missouri, was seriously injured in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the incident occurred at approximately 3:35 p.m., three miles southeast of Turney, on NE Gall Road.

According to the accident report, Blackman was operating a 1998 Arctic Cat ATV westbound in a field when he attempted to make a left turn. During the maneuver, Blackman lost control, causing the ATV to overturn. Blackman was ejected from the vehicle, and it came to rest on its right side, on top of him.

Blackman, who was not wearing safety equipment at the time of the accident, sustained serious injuries. He was transported by Life-Flight air ambulance to Truman Medical Center in Kansas City for treatment.

The Arctic Cat ATV, which did not sustain any damage, was driven from the scene.

The crash investigation was assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

Related