Liberty and Empire announce decreased natural gas rates in Missouri

Missouri’s natural gas customers can expect a significant decrease in their gas rates starting December 3, 2023, as Liberty Utilities and The Empire District Gas Company, both operating under the Liberty banner, adjust their rates. These changes are influenced by the estimated shifts in the wholesale cost of natural gas and alterations in the companies’ Actual Cost Adjustment (ACA) factors.

The ACA factor is a method to track and balance the over-collection or under-collection of actual natural gas costs over a 12-month period, with adjustments made the following year.

Liberty Utilities’ Rate Changes:

Northeast District: Rates drop from $0.98 to $0.55 per Ccf. Counties affected include Clark, Lewis, Knox, Marion, Pike, Ralls, and Scotland.

West District: Rates decrease from $1.28 to $0.87 per Ccf, impacting Bates, Cass, Henry, and St. Clair counties.

Southeast District: Rates fall from $0.94 to $0.49 per Ccf, covering Butler, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Iron, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard, and Wayne.

Kirksville District: Rates lower from $0.92 to $0.54 per Ccf in Macon, Adair, and Schuyler counties.

Empire’s Rate Changes:

North System: Rates decrease from $1.05 to $0.60 per Ccf in Chillicothe, Marceline, and Trenton.

South System: Rates drop from $1.15 to $0.82 per Ccf, affecting Clinton, Lexington, Marshall, and Sedalia.

Northwest System: Rates plummet from $1.30 to $0.34 per Ccf in Rock Port, Maryville, and Tarkio.

The wholesale cost of natural gas, which typically accounts for 50% to 55% of a monthly natural gas bill, is not regulated by the Missouri Public Service Commission. However, the Commission does conduct annual reviews to ensure the prudent procurement of natural gas supplies by regulated companies.

Liberty Utilities and Empire collectively serve over 95,000 natural gas customers in Missouri, providing significant cost savings with these rate adjustments.