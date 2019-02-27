Lexington woman rolls pickup in DeKalb County crash

A Lexington woman received minor injuries Wednesday night when a pickup slid off an icy lettered route and rolled over in DeKalb County.

Forty-year-old Penny Bennett was transported by an ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The accident occurred approximately six miles to the north of Cameron as Bennett was northbound when the pickup she was driving slid off ice-covered Route EE, going off the west side where it overturned coming to rest on the driver’s side.

The pickup was demolished and the report noted Bennett was not using a seat belt.