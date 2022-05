Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the extradition of a Lexington man.

Thirty-four-year-old Thomas Kopp was to be released on May 26th from Western Reception, Diagnostic, and Correctional Center and extradited to Grundy County. on failure to appear in court on an original charge of misdemeanor non-support.

Bond is $2,000 cash only, and Kopp is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 14th.