Lewistown crash on Highway 6 leaves woman and children injured

A two-vehicle crash occurred on September 30, 2024, at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Highway 6 at Maple Street in Lewistown, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2012 Ford Escape, driven by 27-year-old Summer L. Schlueter of LaBelle, Missouri, collided with a 2016 Ford F-150 driven by 47-year-old Timothy J. Oberbeck of Quincy, Illinois.

Schlueter was traveling westbound when the crash occurred. Her vehicle sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Robert’s Towing of Durham. Oberbeck, who was traveling eastbound, sustained minor damage to his Ford F-150 and was able to drive away from the scene. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Schlueter and two juvenile passengers, a 5-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, all suffered minor injuries. They were transported by private vehicle to Blessing Hospital in Quincy for treatment. The juveniles were also wearing seat belts.

Trooper Leftwich and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

Post Views: 12