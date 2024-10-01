Lewistown crash on Highway 6 leaves woman and children injured

October 1, 2024
A two-vehicle crash occurred on September 30, 2024, at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Highway 6 at Maple Street in Lewistown, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2012 Ford Escape, driven by 27-year-old Summer L. Schlueter of LaBelle, Missouri, collided with a 2016 Ford F-150 driven by 47-year-old Timothy J. Oberbeck of Quincy, Illinois.

Schlueter was traveling westbound when the crash occurred. Her vehicle sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Robert’s Towing of Durham. Oberbeck, who was traveling eastbound, sustained minor damage to his Ford F-150 and was able to drive away from the scene. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Schlueter and two juvenile passengers, a 5-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, all suffered minor injuries. They were transported by private vehicle to Blessing Hospital in Quincy for treatment. The juveniles were also wearing seat belts.

Trooper Leftwich and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

Digital Correspondent

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.