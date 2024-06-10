Lewis County crash sends Edina woman to hospital

State News June 10, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Traffic Accident
A collision occurred on June 9, 2024, at 9:10 p.m. on Highway 6 at County Road 193, one mile west of LaBelle in Lewis County, Missouri. The accident involved a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta and a 2018 Chevrolet truck.

The Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Grace K. O’Neal, 22, of Edina, Missouri, was traveling westbound when it collided with the Chevrolet truck, driven by Michael B. Essig, 47, of Knox City, Missouri, which was heading southbound. Both vehicles sustained total damage and were towed from the scene by Lakeside Towing of Memphis.

Grace K. O’Neal, who was wearing her seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was transported by Knox County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy. No injuries were reported for Michael B. Essig, who was not wearing a seatbelt

Corporal Walton and Trooper Hurley of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with Knox County Ambulance and Knox County Fire and Rescue, responded to the accident.

Digital Correspondent

