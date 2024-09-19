Leslie Don Cameron, 83, of Pattonsburg, MO, passed away Monday, September 16, 2024, at Northcare Hospice in North Kansas City, MO.

He was born on September 1, 1941, in Daviess County, MO, the son of Joe E. and Lois M. (Gardner) Cameron.

On January 26, 1963, he married Betty Fanning in McFall, MO. To this union, three children, Brenda, David, and Matthew, were born. Betty preceded Don in death on November 25, 2021.

Don served and retired from the United States Air Force. He was employed with Midas Muffler for 10 years and retired from Tempmaster.

He was a member of Heath United Methodist Church and later the Pattonsburg United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the NRA and Tree Climbers.

In addition to his wife, Betty, he was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Larry Cameron; his daughter, Brenda Tracy; and his sister, Karen Kuykendall Frazier.

Survivors include his sons, Matt (Dana) Cameron and David (Angie) Cameron; his son-in-law, Karl Tracy; his grandchildren, Amber (Rodney) Jenkins, Christopher Tracy, Logan (Luisa) Cameron, Tyler (Allison) Cameron, Aimee (Dakota) Spencer, Trever Cameron, Chase Morris, Jake Morris, and Raymond (Cheyenne) Langford; as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and loved ones.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, MO. Burial with military rites will be held at McFall Cemetery, McFall, MO. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the McFall Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670.

