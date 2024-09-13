Lee’s Summit neurologist admits failing to report over $120,000 in income

A neurologist from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, has pleaded guilty in federal court to failing to report cash income from her medical practice on her federal tax returns. Maria Donato, 55, waived her right to a grand jury indictment and entered her plea before U.S. District Judge Roseann A. Ketchmark, admitting to one count of making a false declaration under penalties of perjury.

Donato owned and operated Forest Park Neurology, LLC, where she practiced as a neurologist from 2012 to 2019. Between 2015 and 2019, some of her patients paid cash for her services. However, Donato did not report all of this cash income on her federal tax returns. Specifically, she pleaded guilty to failing to report more than $120,000 in cash income in 2017 alone.

In her plea, Donato acknowledged that she knowingly filed false federal income tax returns, including a written declaration that each return was filed under penalties of perjury. In addition to her federal tax violations, Donato also failed to accurately report her cash income on her Missouri state tax returns during the same period.

Under federal law, Donato could face a sentence of up to three years in federal prison without the possibility of parole. The final sentence will be determined by the court after a presentence investigation, which will be conducted by the United States Probation Office. The sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas P. Heberle is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation.

