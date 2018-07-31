Learn to manage stress at the Livingston County Library

Learn and practice strategies to identify and navigate stressors in your life at the Livingston County Library.

This program is free and no registration is required with the program presented by Cristina Clerico. Cristina has a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and loves to learn and share knowledge with others. For the last 20 years, she has been teaching workshops and coaching families in schools, jails, homeless shelters, and in the community.

The main topics she facilitates in groups are Communication, stress/anxiety management, setting/reaching goals, meditation, and family relationships, and parenting children with ADHD and other challenges.

Like this: Like Loading...