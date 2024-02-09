Learn to grow drought-tolerant forage at free workshops this February

Share To Your Social Network

Free workshops will be offered on establishing warm-season native grasses to produce drought-tolerant, high-quality forage.

One workshop will take place at the Milan Community Center on February 27, and another at the Litton Ag Center in Chillicothe on February 28. Doors for the events will open at 9:30 a.m., with the meetings scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Natural Resources Conservation Service Area 1 Soil Health Specialist, Luke Skinner, mentions that experts from MFA, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), and NRCS will cover the management of grazing animals and hay production using native forages. These include Big Bluestem, Indian Grass, Switchgrass, and Eastern Gamagrass.

A complimentary lunch will be served at the workshops in Milan on February 27 and in Chillicothe on February 28. Sponsors providing the meal include MFA, MDC, Ducks Unlimited, Heartland Seed, the Hamilton Native Outpost, Lick Skillet Seeds, and the Miller Seed Company.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Skinner at 660-663-9381 or via email at [email protected].

