Learn to babysit with confidence through the Safe Sitter class

Injuries are the leading cause of death in children up to age 5. “Safe Sitter” aims to reduce the number of avoidable and unintentional deaths among children being cared for by young teen caretakers.

The “Safe Sitter” course provides hands-on practice in lifesaving techniques to young teens in grades 6-8 who are home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting, equipping them with the skills and confidence to act in an emergency. The program adheres to American Heart Association standards for rescue skills and includes instruction in first aid techniques from the American Academy of Pediatrics. Attendees will also receive guidance on how a child’s age influences their care, methods for preventing problem behavior, and tips for managing their own babysitting business. Students who complete a Safe Sitter course receive a card at graduation, verifying their ability to apply their skills in real-life situations. A graduation program marks the end of the course.

Registration is required for the course due to limited seating. There is a $20 fee to attend, with a registration deadline of Friday, February 23, at 5 p.m. For more information or to register, please call 660-646-5506 and speak to Cathy Ripley, or visit the health center website.

