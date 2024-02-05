Learn effective farmers market strategies in this five-part series

Share To Your Social Network

Producers selling local foods at farmers markets can learn more about marketing strategies, state regulations, value-added products, business planning, and boosting sales through fruit and vegetable incentive programs in a five-part online series presented Feb. 12-16 by the University of Missouri Extension.

Participants will hear from farmers, extension faculty, representatives of the Missouri Department of Agriculture, and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, as well as representatives for MarketLink and the Mid-America Regional Council. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and exchange ideas.

“This series will help farmers and other food producers gain knowledge to help them sell their food products at farmers markets,” said Londa Nwadike, a member of the MU Extension Food Systems Network.

The five sessions, held via Zoom, are from noon to 1 p.m., starting Monday, Feb. 12:

Feb. 12: Marketing for the Farmers Market: Hear from regional growers.

Feb. 13: Learn how to accept the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and participate in Double-Up Food Bucks.

Feb. 14: Learn the state regulations you need to know to sell meat and eggs at farmer’s markets.

Feb. 15: Understand the changes to Missouri’s cottage food regulations and learn the regulations you need to follow to sell your cottage foods.

Feb. 16: Grants/Business Planning/Additional Resources.

The cost is $10 for all the sessions, which will be recorded and available after the event to registered participants.

Register for the series at this link.

The “Selling at the Farmers Market” Series is presented by the MU Extension Food Systems Network and sponsored in part by the Missouri Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program (SARE).

