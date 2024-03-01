Learn breastfeeding techniques at Grundy County Health Department class

Share To Your Social Network

The Grundy County Health Department is set to host a breastfeeding class on March 15 at 10:30 a.m. The session will take place at the health department’s education annex, located at 1307 East 17th Street in Trenton.

Participants are encouraged to bring their breast pumps to the event, if available.

In addition to breastfeeding, the class will cover car seat safety and installation. Attendees are welcome to bring their car seats should they need assistance with installation.

For more information about the breastfeeding class on March 15, please contact the Grundy County Health Department at 660-359-4196.

