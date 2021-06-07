Learn about Missouri wild turkey numbers and management efforts through a Missouri Department of Conservation webcast

The Missouri Department of Conservation invites turkey hunters, landowners, and managers interested in wild turkeys and others to join its Wild Webcast on “Wild Turkeys in Missouri: Population Trends and MDC Management” on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at noon.

MDC Wild Turkey Biologist Reina Tyl will discuss factors contributing to Missouri wild turkey numbers and MDC management efforts regarding wild turkeys. The discussion will include information on wild turkey numbers over the years and why they are where they are today; how weather, predators, and habitat impact turkey numbers; MDC turkey management and research efforts; how harvest impacts turkey numbers; and more. Webcast participants can also share their questions for Tyl to answer.

Register in advance for the MDC Wild Webcast on “Wild Turkeys in Missouri: Population Trends and MDC Management” online at this link. Participants will be emailed a registration confirmation and instructions for joining the live webcast on June 29 at noon to 1 p.m.

Learn more about Missouri wild turkeys from the MDC online Field Guide at this link.

Learn more about turkey hunting in Missouri online at this link.