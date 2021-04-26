“Learn 2 Paddle” classes on paddling a kayak to be offered at Crowder State Park

Reddit Share Pin Share 11 Shares

“Learn 2 Paddle” kayaking classes will be offered at selected state parks this summer, including on two different dates at Crowder State Park west of Trenton.

The kayak program is for anyone who wants to experience kayaking but is not sure where to start. It is also designed for those who want to get out on the water but don’t own a kayak. One historic site and a dozen state parks will host two-hour classes.

Missouri State Parks provides kayaks, paddles, and instructors. Participants are encouraged to bring their own life jackets due to ongoing public health concerns; however, life jackets will be available for anyone who needs to borrow one to participate.

Visitors are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines, come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water. But stay home if you are sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Kayaking participants must be at least 10 years of age. Children 14 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during the entire program. Participants should be comfortable around water. All Missouri State Parks rules and regulations apply. The class registration fee is $5.00 per participant, and registration is required.

Learn to Kayak at Crowder State Park will involve classes on July 10th and August 21st. The morning session is from 9 to 11. The afternoon session is from 1 to 3 o’clock. Registrations will be due approximately one month before the scheduled classes.

For a complete list of program dates and registration information, visit the Missouri State Parks website.

