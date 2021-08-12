Leadership Northwest Music Jam, with Sunny Sweeney and Salem Croy, set for September 25 at Black Silo Winery

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Country music star Sunny Sweeney will be headlining the first Leadership Northwest Music Jam presented by Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center. The show will be hosted at Black Silo Winery in Trenton on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Ticket proceeds benefit Leadership Northwest Missouri and are on sale now. Trenton local, Salem Croy, will be the special guest opening the show.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite for $20.00 and are on sale now. Tickets and more show information are available on the Facebook pages for Leadership Northwest Missouri, Black Silo Winery, and Sunny Sweeney. Ticket prices are $25.00 at the door, on the day of the show, with doors opening at 6 pm. In addition, smoked Iguana and 50 Grams Foods will have food trucks available for meal options.

Leadership Northwest Missouri is a program for community leaders interested in the regional growth of Northwest Missouri through high-quality training and networking opportunities. Participants are selected from the nineteen counties of the Northwest region, and there are currently 440 alumni members that have benefited from this program. Leadership Northwest Missouri is registered as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

Sponsors of Leadership Northwest Music Jam include:

Premier Platinum level sponsors:

Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center

Platinum level sponsors include:

Black Silo Winery

Regional Radio

K4C Premier Cottages

North Central Missouri College

Smithfield

Northwest Health Services

Northwest Missouri State University Nursing Program

Gold level sponsors include:

Main Street Mercantile and Zane and Jordan Jones

Silver level sponsors include:

Carroll County Memorial Hospital

Farmers State Bank

Marcia J Cox, ASM

Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance

Trenton HyVee

Cobblestone Inn & Suites of Trenton

Bronze level sponsors include:

Dillon Harp – State Farm Agent

Main Street Trenton – Trenton Downtown Improvement Association

Century 21 Team Elite.

Sunny Sweeney is a humble east Texas kid singing her own songs made up of equal parts wit, soul, and hard truth. Four albums into a career that has earned praise from Rolling Stone, NPT, American Songwriter, and more, Sunny has drawn a loyal following, experienced a major label deal, and ultimately, embraced her independence, and smart country music that likes to have its rock and honky-tonk too is that much better for it.

Sweeney is currently in the studio working on her next record. Her hit songs include “From A Table Away,” “Staying’s Worse Than Leaving,” “Better Bad Idea,” and “Bad Girl Phase.”

