Video: Leadership Northwest Music Jam welcomes Greylan James, co-writer of the nation’s #1 country song

This year’s Leadership Northwest Music Jam headliner, Greylan James, has helped pen the #1 Country Music song in the nation. The hit song is titled “Next Thing You Know” and is performed by Country hitmaker, Jordan Davis.

Having written several songs that have been recorded by numerous artists, this is Greylan’s first #1 chart topper and he will be performing it live at Leadership Northwest Music Jam presented by Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center. The event will be held on Saturday, September 2 at Black Silo Winery in Trenton, MO for the third year in a row and is a fundraiser for the Leadership Northwest Missouri organization.

The event is being held during Trenton’s Alumni weekend and will also include performances from local Trenton alumni, Charlie Bacon, Sam Gibson, and Travis Mullenix.

Currently opening shows on Old Dominion’s sellout tour through July, Greylan James signed his first major record deal with Big Machine Label Group in March of this year. Greylan will be making a stop in Trenton to headline Leadership Northwest Music Jam before opening tour dates for Jordan Davis and Cole Swindell later this Fall.

Tickets are available now via Eventbrite for $25. Tickets and more show information are available on the Facebook pages for Leadership Northwest Missouri, Black Silo Winery, and Greylan James. Ticket prices will increase to $30 at the door on the day of the show.

Doors open at 6:30 pm. Food trucks will be available for dinner options again this year.

Tickets can be purchased on the Eventbrite website.

