Leadership Northwest Music Jam returns with scholarships for students

The Leadership Northwest Music Jam, presented by Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center, is set to return for the fourth consecutive year at Black Silo Winery in Trenton, MO. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 31, coinciding with Trenton’s Alumni Weekend celebration.

This year, in addition to supporting the Leadership Northwest Missouri program through ticket proceeds, the event introduces a scholarship initiative. For the first time, Leadership Northwest Missouri will award two $500 scholarships to deserving high school seniors. One scholarship will be given to a student from Grundy County, the event’s host county, and the other to a student from any of the 19 counties within the Northwest Missouri region. Applications are available at the Leadership Northwest Missouri website. Students can obtain more information from their high school counselor. The deadline for applications is April 1, 2024, and completed applications should be emailed to [email protected]. The scholarship funds will be directly submitted to the institutions selected by the awarded students.

Shane Lynch, the Music Jam coordinator, expressed his gratitude: “We are humbled and thrilled that the Leadership Northwest Music Jam has reached a new level, allowing us to give back and award students with these scholarships. This would not be possible without the unwavering support and generosity of our sponsors and every individual who has purchased a ticket to the Music Jam over the last three years. We extend our heartfelt thanks to each one of you.”

The Leadership Northwest Music Jam committee for this year’s event includes Shane Lynch, Jenna Stevens, Marcia Cox, and Scott Sharp. Over the past three years, the event has raised over $31,000 for the program, garnered a combined attendance of over 800 supporters, and, in 2023, secured a record 38 sponsors.

Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center are proud to continue their role as presenting sponsors for the Leadership Northwest Music Jam for the fourth consecutive year. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements, including details about this year’s entertainment lineup, ticket on-sale dates, and sponsor spotlights, to be released in the coming months.

For those interested in sponsorship information or seeking more event details, please contact Shane Lynch at [email protected] or call 660-358-5834.

