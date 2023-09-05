Leadership Northwest Music Jam raises over $11,000, sets new attendance record

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Country music’s No. 1 hit songwriter and recording artist Greylan James, along with Trenton locals Charlie Bacon, Travis Mullenix, and Sam Gibson, drew a crowd of approximately 315 attendees to the Leadership Northwest Music Jam on Saturday night. This turnout was the largest in the event’s three-year history. All ticket proceeds benefited the Leadership Northwest Missouri program, raising $11,615 for the organization.

The show was hosted for the third consecutive year at Black Silo Winery in Trenton, Missouri, on Saturday, September 2. Black Silo Grill and Powerhouse Food provided various dinner options.

“This year’s Leadership Northwest Music Jam was fantastic,” said Kendra Pickering, a member of LNWMO’s Class of 2022 and its executive director. “There was entertaining live music, good food, and wonderful company, all coming together to benefit a great organization.”

Leadership Northwest Missouri (LNWMO) is a program aimed at community leaders interested in the regional growth of Northwest Missouri. It offers high-quality training and networking opportunities. Participants are selected from the 19 counties of the Northwest region, and the program currently boasts 484 alumni who have benefited from it. Leadership Northwest Missouri is registered as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Other upcoming Leadership Northwest Missouri events include a golf tournament on September 9 and a Leadership Summit titled “Fill Your Cup” on October 5. For more information, visit the Leadership Northwest Missouri website..

Leadership Northwest Missouri is currently recruiting for the Class of 2024. Applications can be found at this link. The application deadline is Wednesday, November 1. For more information about Leadership Northwest Missouri, please visit the website.

