Leadership Northwest Music Jam draws over 300 raising almost $10,000

Country music recording artist, Sunny Sweeney, and local Trenton resident, Salem Croy, drew a crowd of approximately 300 attendees to the first-ever Leadership Northwest Music Jam on Saturday night. All ticket proceeds benefited the Leadership Northwest Missouri program and raised $9,881 for the organization.

The show was hosted at Black Silo Winery in Trenton, Missouri on Saturday, September 25, 2021, with Smoked Iguana and 50 Grams Foods providing food trucks for meal options.

“I hope the Music Jam becomes an annual event. It was a wonderful opportunity to re-connect with Leadership Northwest alumni, enjoy some good food and listen to fantastic music with great friends,” says Dr. Kristen Alley, LNWMO Board of Directors. She adds, “Sunny and Salem were incredible, the weather was perfect, and the fellowship was exceptional. It was great to see a variety of people, young and old, socializing and having such an enjoyable evening. This is what makes our local, small communities so special. Our newest alumni did a fabulous job organizing this event. They set the bar high for future classes and really demonstrated why we call our part of Missouri the Great Northwest.”

Leadership Northwest Missouri expressed appreciation to those attending for supporting the music event and the organization. A very special thank you to all the sponsors for their overwhelming generosity and support for the event.

Sponsors of Leadership Northwest Music Jam include Platinum level sponsors – Black Silo Winery, Regional Radio, K4C Premier Cottages, North Central Missouri College, Smithfield, Northwest Health Services, and Northwest Missouri State University Nursing Program; Gold level sponsors – BTC Bank, Main Street Mercantile, Marcia J Cox, ASM, Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance, and Zane and Jordan Jones; Silver level sponsors – Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Farmers State Bank, Trenton HyVee, Weldon Builders & Construction, and Cobblestone Inn & Suites of Trenton; Bronze level sponsors – Dillon Harp – State Farm Agent, Main Street Trenton – TDIA, Century 21 Team Elite and, Jennee Gregory.

Leadership Northwest Missouri is a program for community leaders interested in the regional growth of Northwest Missouri through high-quality training and networking opportunities. Participants are selected from the nineteen counties of the Northwest region and there are currently 440 alumni members that have benefited from this program. Leadership Northwest Missouri is registered as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

The next Leadership Northwest Missouri event is a Leadership Summit titled “Fill Your Cup,” which will be held in Bethany, Missouri on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Leadership Northwest Missouri is currently recruiting for the Class of 2022. An application can be found on the Leadership Northwest Missouri website. The application deadline is Monday, November 1.

