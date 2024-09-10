Leadership Northwest Missouri raises $14,475 at music jam in Trenton

The amount of money raised has been announced from the Leadership Northwest Missouri music jam in Trenton held on August 31. Information provided by the organization reports the concert drew approximately 340 attendees—the largest crowd in the four years of music jam performances. Ticket proceeds of $14,475 will benefit the Leadership Northwest Missouri program.

Performing at the outdoor show were Trenton High School sophomore Makayla Mejia and country music recording artist and “The Voice” semifinalist Jordan Rainer from Oklahoma. The event, which included food trucks, was hosted for the fourth consecutive year at Black Silo Winery of Trenton. The music jam had 40 sponsors from the northwest region—up by two sponsors from last year’s fundraising music event.

Recruiting is underway for the 2025 Leadership Northwest Missouri class. It brings together participants from 19 counties who, through a series of classes, can hone their leadership skills, explore regional issues, and expand their network of contacts.

With the assistance of program sponsors, tuition is $1,000. This includes one night of lodging, session meals, and class materials. There’s an application deadline of November 1. Those interested can download an application from the Facebook page of Leadership Northwest Missouri. Those selected will be notified by November 15.

Next year’s class begins with a retreat on January 22 and 23 at Conception Abbey.

Post Views: 31