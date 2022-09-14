Leadership Northwest Missouri & Northwest Missouri Children’s Task Force to host child abuse prevention training

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Leadership Northwest Missouri Cohort 2022 and Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Task Force Director Jackie Cochenour will host child abuse prevention training.

In-person training will be held at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville on October 4th, North Central Missouri College of Trenton on October 11th, and the Cameron First Baptist Church on October 25th. They will all be from 6 to 8 p.m.

Stewards of Children is an evidence-informed training that provides the tools someone needs to prevent, recognize, and react to child sexual abuse. Each session utilizes a video, a personal interactive workbook, and a facilitated group discussion. The training includes survivor stories, advice from experts and parents, three empowerment skills, and five steps.

Professionals seeking continuing education, including law enforcement, can receive two hours. They should bring their ID/POST number to the training.

Each attendee will receive a certificate of completion and workbook to support continued personal and professional growth.

Child care will not be provided, and the training is not suitable for children.

Refreshments will be provided.

The cost is $10 using promo code LEADERS10 when registering through Eventbrite. Register at bit.ly/taskforceevents.

Questions should be directed to Jackie Cochenour at 660-254-9063.