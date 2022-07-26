Leadership Northwest Missouri class of 2022 graduates 20 students

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Leadership Northwest Missouri recently held its 2022 graduation ceremony in Jamesport at the AV Spillman Event Center.

The celebration began with a welcome by Emcee, Rachel Davidson, LNWMO Board President, and the 2019 LNWMO alum. Marsha Martin, Class of 2022, blessed the group with an invocation prior to dinner. Brooke McAtee and Kendra Pickering, members of the Class of 2022, reflected on their class year sharing memorable moments, followed by a video presentation created by Brittany Higgins, Class of 2022. Dr. Tim Crowley shared uplifting leadership thoughts with all in attendance. Randy Mendenhall, Board Finance Member, and 2020 LNWMO alum thanked all Program Sponsors-Affiliate: Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri; Platinum: BTC Bank; Gold: Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri; Silver: Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, Farmers State Bank, Hedrick Medical Center/Wright Memorial Hospital, Mosaic Health System and Northwest Missouri State University; Bronze: Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Commerce Bank/St. Joseph, Nodaway Valley Bank, and St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.

Courtney Jimenez, Board President-Elect, and 2020 LNWMO alum recognized retiring board members: Jenna Carlock, Albany; Rachel Davidson, Norborne; Ashley Swartz, Bethany; and Brenda Williams, St. Joseph. LNWMO is honored to welcome new board members: Matt Barry, Gladstone; Melissa Birdsell, St. Joseph; Lesley Delaney, Chillicothe; and Kendra Pickering, Sheridan.

Rachel Davidson presented the Leadership Northwest Missouri Citizenship Award for 2022 to Jackie Cochenour, Director of the Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Task Force in Maryville, MO. Jackie, her husband, and the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office saw a need in Northwest Missouri for protecting and advocating for children and wrote a grant to secure funding. Jackie secured overwhelming support from the Nodaway County Commissioners to provide a physical location for the task force and recently opened the doors to the new center. Within her role, Jackie meets with victims as a forensic interviewer, works directly with school districts and their communities to reduce violence, partners with local community organizations and agencies to serve children and families, educates the community on the prevention and protection of children from sexual abuse, and provides our region’s school districts with training for staff and 6-12th grade students on sexual abuse prevention and active bystanding. She is also an alum of the LNWMO Class of 2019.

Rachel Davidson presented each of the 20 graduating class members with a plaque for completing the program. Graduates from the 2022 class, “Moving Forward,” represented the following Northwest Missouri Counties-Atchison County: Amy Alexander; Buchanan County: Kasi Norris; Carroll County: Abbie Backes, Brittany Higgins; Clay County, Matt Barry; DeKalb County: Amy Ford; Gentry County: Marissa Spillman; Grundy County: Scott Sharp; Harrison County: Ashton Vandivert; Holt County: Jeremy Jackson, Curtis Prussman; Livingston County: Jim Skipper, Corinne Watts; Nodaway County: Kelli Hagey, Marsha Martin, Brooke McAtee, Brett White; Sullivan County: Joni Oaks; Worth County: Meggan Brown, Kendra Pickering.

Leadership Northwest Missouri is a leadership development program designed to bring together participants from throughout a 19-county region to build, strengthen and inspire leaders through training and networking experiences. This class began in January and continued through July with monthly sessions in various Northwest Missouri communities.

Classes during the 2022 class year were held in Conception, St. Joseph, King City, Princeton, Hamilton, and Carrollton. Each session contained instruction on various leadership skills, an in-depth examination of various issues facing the region, and hands-on exercises. In addition to entrepreneurship, other regional issues that were addressed included quality of life, youth empowerment, infrastructure, recreation, agriculture, workforce development, team empowerment, healthcare, mental health, regional awareness, regional vitality, and education.

For additional information, contact Deb Powers, Executive Director, [email protected].