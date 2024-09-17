Leadership Northwest Missouri announces application deadline for 2025 class

Leadership Northwest Missouri continues to present opportunities for individuals in the region to lead, connect, and grow. The organization is now accepting applications for its 2025 class, with a deadline of November 1, 2024. The program promises an unforgettable experience for those selected, with eight meeting days scheduled over seven months.

Unlike traditional seminars that focus primarily on leadership and networking tips, Leadership Northwest Missouri provides a more localized and comprehensive experience. It offers participants leadership training, education on regional hot topics, and a chance to build a robust network of local contacts.

The 2025 class will kick off with a two-day retreat at Conception Abbey, set for January 22 and 23, led by Tim Crowley, Ph.D., a renowned speaker on personal and professional development. Following the retreat, monthly day-long sessions will take place in various communities across the 19-county region, with graduation scheduled for July 11, 2025.

Participants will gain leadership skills, communication techniques, and team-building experience. To ensure an intimate and effective learning environment, the class size will be limited. For more information, contact Kendra Pickering at leadershipnorthwestmissouri@gmail.com or download the application at this link on the Leadership Northwest Missouri website.

