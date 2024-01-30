LEADER Worldwide expands in Kansas City, investing $3.2 million and creating 59 new jobs

Share To Your Social Network

LEADER Worldwide, a ground travel management and logistics company, announced today its expansion in Kansas City, investing over $3.2 million and creating 59 new jobs. The company’s expansion will enhance its fleet of vehicles and equipment, as well as provide new office and garage space.

“We’re pleased to see LEADER Worldwide growing and investing right here in the Show-Me State,” said Governor Mike Parson. “This company’s expansion is a testament to our state’s favorable business climate and its ability to support innovative businesses. We look forward to LEADER Worldwide’s success and continued growth in the Kansas City area.”

LEADER Worldwide offers a variety of luxury private vehicles, ready to be reserved for any business trip. The company’s award-winning service results from its commitment to professionalism, cleanliness, safety, and time management.

“We love Kansas City – there is no better place to live, work, and play,” said Bruce Heinrich, Founder and CEO of LEADER Worldwide. “Our growing economy and diverse business landscape make it an ideal location for our expansion. LEADER Worldwide is blessed to have such an incredible team of chauffeurs and office personnel who truly love what we do. We have always strived to be the absolute best service provider in our industry, and our remarkable list of clients affirms that we are doing just that. It is so rewarding to see how more than 20 years of dedication and hard work are creating not just jobs, but well-paid, fulfilling careers.”

LEADER Worldwide is headquartered with Signature Flight Support at Kansas City’s MKC – Charles B. Wheeler Airport for private aviation. With a hand-selected network of affiliates, LEADER Worldwide serves its clients in all 50 states and currently 36 countries around the globe.

“LEADER Worldwide is demonstrating its continued commitment to Kansas City by creating new opportunities for the region,” said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “We’re proud to support LEADER Worldwide alongside our partners who are helping us help Missourians prosper.”

For this expansion, LEADER Worldwide will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

With a borrowed car and a cell phone, LEADER Worldwide, also known as LEADER Limo, was founded more than 20 years ago by Kansas City native and Ritz Carlton veteran Bruce Heinrich. LEADER provides luxury chauffeured services throughout the United States and around the world. The company’s dedication to offering safe, on-time, and quality service is a testament to its success and accolades. LEADER Worldwide is a two-time recipient of National Operator of the Year, the industry’s most prestigious award.

To learn more about LEADER Worldwide, visit the LEADER Worldwide website.

