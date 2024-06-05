Lawson teen accused of making death threats faces felony charges

Share To Your Social Network

A Lawson resident faces three felony counts in Caldwell County after allegedly threatening to kill two people.

Nineteen-year-old Hazel Mae Ingerson has been charged with two counts of first-degree stalking and one count of violating a protection order for an adult involving a second offense. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only with supervision by Supervision Services. She is to have no contact with the alleged victims.

Ingerson is accused of repeatedly harassing a victim by threatening to kill that person and another victim through a third party, causing emotional distress to those individuals. She is also accused of violating the terms of an order prohibiting her from contacting one of the individuals by initiating communication with the person on Snapchat.

Ingerson pleaded guilty in Daviess County in April 2023 to violating an order of protection.

