Lawmakers urge Biden to stand with Israel and not to provide Iran with sanctions relief

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and 43 of his Republican colleagues sent a letter urging President Joe Biden to stand with Israel. While Israel remains under attack from Iranian-backed terrorists, the Biden Administration is negotiating and potentially offering sanctions relief to Iran, the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism. The Senators called on President Biden to immediately end negotiations with Iran, and make clear that sanctions relief will not be provided. The Senators highlighted that “[t]he United States engaging in active negotiations with Iran and potentially providing billions of dollars in sanctions relief will no doubt contribute to Iran’s support of Hamas and other terrorist organizations who attack Americans and our allies.”

“Over the past couple of days, Palestinian terrorists in Gaza, who are funded by Iran, have launched a series of rocket attacks into Israel,” the senators wrote. “They are targeting Israeli civilians and cities, including Israel’s capital Jerusalem. This is troubling as members of your administration are currently in Vienna negotiating with Iran, the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism.”

“The United States must not do anything to enrich Israel’s enemies, such as by offering sanctions relief to a regime that seeks to destroy Israel.”

“As a longtime friend of the Jewish state, we also urge you to unequivocally support Israel’s right to defend itself against any and all terrorist attacks.”

In addition to Senator Hawley, the letter was signed by Senators Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Rob Portman (R-Ohio).

Read the full text of the letter by clicking this link.

(Photo credit: Photo by Sander Crombach on Unsplash )

Related