Lawmakers reintroduce U.S. military Right to Carry Act

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Congressman Jason Smith (R-Mo.) reintroduced legislation in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives to ease the burden active-duty military service members face when renewing concealed-carry licenses while stationed outside of their state of residency. The U.S. Military Right to Carry Act allows service members to renew their permits by mail and requires states to treat members of the military equally to state residents in issuing concealed carry permits.

“There is no reason the brave men and women who put their lives on the line for this country should have to fight through endless bureaucratic hurdles and red tape to maintain their concealed carry licenses. I’m proud to stand with my colleagues on behalf of our military service members and their Second Amendment rights.” Senator Josh Hawley

“The men and women who served this country in the United States Military have earned the right to not face discrimination when it comes to their concealed carry permits,” said Rep. Jason Smith. “If a member of the U.S. Armed Forces holds a concealed carry permit, they should be able to renew that permit by mail or be treated as a resident of the state in which they are stationed. I’m proud to work with Senator Hawley to ensure the constitutional rights of our military members are protected regardless of where they’re stationed, allowing them to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”

Active-duty service members on orders outside of their home states often face difficulties maintaining their concealed-carry licenses or obtaining them because of in-person or state-resident-only requirements. Many states require concealed-carry license renewals through in-person appointments, creating bureaucratic barriers for military personnel who may be stationed elsewhere. Additionally, states often require residency in the state to permit concealed-carry licenses, so service members who regularly move around to different duty stations may have difficulty obtaining concealed-carry weapon licenses.

The U.S. Military Right to Carry Act

Provides active-duty service members the option to renew concealed-carry weapon licenses by mail in their state of residency;

Requires state governments to implement a law to consider active-duty service members as residents of the state for purposes of issuing a permit to carry a concealed firearm in that state; and

Reduces a state’s federal grant funding if it refuses to offer military members these options for concealed carry licenses.

Related