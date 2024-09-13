Lawmakers press USPS on Hazelwood facility’s mail delays, absentee ballots

Representatives Sam Graves (MO-06), Jason Smith (MO-08), Ann Wagner (MO-02), and Blaine Luetkemeyer (MO-03) have jointly requested an audit of the Hazelwood, Missouri Sorting and Distribution Center. In a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, the lawmakers expressed concerns over delayed mail deliveries, particularly election-related mail, and criticized a USPS proposal that could further delay mail service in rural areas.

“The bottom line is that our constituents depend on USPS and cannot afford these continued failures,” they wrote. The representatives highlighted concerns that, despite increasing postage rates, USPS leadership has not effectively addressed ongoing service issues.

The lawmakers also emphasized the importance of letter carriers but pointed out that failures in Sorting and Delivery Centers are tied to ineffective USPS leadership. They called for USPS to address these issues before the November election, particularly absentee ballot delays, and provide a clear plan on how rural delivery proposals will affect the region.

For more details, you can read the full letter at this link.

