Lawmakers demand hearings on Afghanistan withdrawal

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

U.S. Senators Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), and eight colleagues sent a letter to Senate Armed Service Committee Chairman Jack Reed (D-R.I.) calling for hearings on the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Specifically, the senators requested sworn testimony from senior military leaders, including Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, and Commander of U.S. Central Command General Frank McKenzie, Jr.

“The American people, and in particular many of those who serve our country in uniform, are hurting, angry, and disappointed. We owe them a clear and comprehensive understanding of what happened, why, and how best to learn from these events for the future.”

“We owe it to our nation, those who served, their families, and our allies and partners who fought alongside us to preserve the records of how our fight in Afghanistan concluded. The insights we gather will help prevent future loss of American blood and treasure, a solemn responsibility and sacred trust we believe all members of our committee will seek to uphold,” the senators wrote.

Following President Biden’s incompetent Afghanistan withdrawal that led to the death of 13 American service members, including Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz of Missouri, Senator Hawley called on President Biden to resign.

View the full letter here.

Related