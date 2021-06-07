Lawmakers condemn recent surge of antisemitism, call on leaders to act

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) along with Senators Jacky Rosen (Nev.) and James Lankford (Okla.) introduced a bipartisan resolution condemning recent antisemitic incidents in the U.S. and around the world. The resolution also calls on leaders to denounce antisemitism and take specific steps to address it and prevent it.

“The recent rise in acts of hatred and violence against Jewish people, businesses, community centers, and places of worship in the U.S. and across the world is completely unacceptable,” said Blunt. “We all need to come together – public officials, religious leaders, and society as a whole – to show our support for people of the Jewish faith in Missouri, the U.S., and throughout the world. I’m proud to join more than 50 senators – Republicans and Democrats – in condemning the harassment, abuse, and violence we have seen spreading in our communities. I will always stand with the Jewish community, and I will always do my part to defeat antisemitism and all other forms of hatred.”

Click here to read the resolution.