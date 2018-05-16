Law Enforcement Torch Run routes to go through area communities

Routes for the Law Enforcement Torch Run, leading up to the Special Olympics Missouri State Summer Games, will go through several Northwest Missouri communities next week.

Torch run routes on Tuesday will start at the Nodaway County Courthouse in Maryville at 9 o’clock that morning, at the Kawasaki plant in Maryville heading south on U. S. Highway 71, at the Savannah Square at 12:30 that afternoon to the Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church of Savannah, and at Missouri Western State University in Saint Joseph at 3 o’clock.

Routes on Wednesday will start at Simpson Park in Chillicothe at 9 o’clock that morning heading to the Chillicothe Fire Station, at the Law Enforcement Center in Trenton at 10:30 to the Shopko in Trenton, at the Daviess County Courthouse in Gallatin at noon and down Gallatin’s Main Street, and at the Cameron Police Department at 1 o’clock to the Valero gas station in Cameron.

The Special Olympics Missouri Summer Games will be held in Springfield June 1st through 3rd.

Like this: Like Loading...