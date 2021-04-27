Law enforcement to implement campaign targeting underage impaired drivers beginning April 30, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

At the end of the first quarter of 2021, teen fatalities in Missouri were up 63% over this time last year. In the last three years, there were 24 fatal crashes and 101 serious injury crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver under the age of 21.

Law enforcement will be on the lookout for underage impaired driving from April 30 to May 9 with a high-visibility enforcement campaign. The timing of the campaign will coincide with statewide and graduation dates, which are often when teens and young adults consume alcohol.

Jon Nelson, chair of the executive committee of the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, stated the futures of today’s teens could be quickly shattered by the consequences of one moment – one careless decision to get behind the wheel while impaired.

Missouri has a Zero Tolerance Law. If you are under age 21, your license will be suspended if you’re caught driving with even a trace of alcohol in your system. Consequences of drunk driving include jail time, the loss of driver licenses, or being sentenced to use ignition interlocks. Other financial hits include higher insurance rates, attorney fees, and court costs.

