Lauren Dannar takes the reins of North Central Missouri Development Alliance

Share To Your Social Network

The North Central Missouri Development Alliance has a new part-time director. Lauren Dannar replaces Scott Sharp, who has accepted a full-time job with the Missouri Department of Economic Development. Sharp will be the project manager for the regional engagement team in 17 to 18 counties of North Missouri. In addition, Sharp was elected as president of the Main Street Trenton board. For now, Dannar will divide her time between three community organizations at three locations in Trenton:

The North Central Missouri Development Alliance is a nonprofit that offers no-cost services including recruitment of new businesses, helping existing companies to expand, and to empower community vitality. The office is funded by the city of Trenton, businesses, and individuals from the community.

Dannar explains why she accepted the NCMDA position:

Dannar believes approval of an economic development sales tax, which is on the city of Trenton ballot on April 2, will be beneficial:

Lauren Dannar, recently appointed part-time director of North Central Missouri Development Alliance.

Related