Teenager injured in single-car crash near Lathrop

An 18-year-old man from Lathrop, Missouri, sustained minor injuries in a single-car accident on Highway RT-V early Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred at approximately 7:25 a.m., about four miles southeast of Lathrop.

According to the accident report, Ryan D. Keefer was driving a 2010 Mercedes Benz westbound on Highway RT-V when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway. The car struck a culvert, became airborne, struck the ground, and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing north.

Keefer, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was transported by Holt Ambulance to Liberty Hospital with minor injuries. The Mercedes Benz was totaled and towed from the scene by Sam’s Tow.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

