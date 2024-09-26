Lathrop teen charged in two counties following motorcycle pursuit

A 19-year-old Lathrop resident, Ryan Edwin Mapes, is facing multiple charges in DeKalb County after an alleged law enforcement pursuit that initially took place in Clinton County on September 4. Mapes has been charged in DeKalb County with felony aggravated fleeing a stop or detention. His bond was set at $7,500 cash only. Specific conditions for his release include avoiding new offenses, refraining from tampering with any victims or witnesses in the case, and submitting to a drug test upon request from the court or any law enforcement officer.

In Clinton County, Mapes is also facing charges, including felony aggravated fleeing a stop or detention. Additional misdemeanor charges include possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids (11 to 35 grams), exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 miles per hour or more, and failure to register a vehicle. His bond in Clinton County was initially set at $10,000 with conditions prohibiting controlled substances without a valid prescription and alcohol. However, this bond was later amended to a release on recognizance, with the same conditions. Mapes is scheduled to appear in court in Clinton County on October 29.

According to a probable cause statement from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assisted the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office with the pursuit. The motorcycle chase spanned approximately 14 miles in DeKalb County before it came to a halt. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office previously reported that the pursuit began in Plattsburg and concluded north of Cameron.

The statement also notes that after the motorcycle was wrecked, the driver fled on foot into an open field but was later detained on Irwin Road.

