The highway patrol reported that a Lathrop resident, who was seriously injured in an ATV rollover accident in Clinton County on Saturday afternoon, died on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident occurred three miles southeast of Turney. Seventy-year-old David Blackman was flown to Truman Medical Center, where he died at 3:37 p.m. on Tuesday.

The state patrol stated that Blackman was attempting to make a left turn in a field when the all-terrain vehicle overturned on top of him.

