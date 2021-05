Reddit Share Pin Share 10 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Lathrop resident died Saturday evening at Liberty Hospital after being seriously injured early Saturday when he fell from a UTV.

Thirty-two-year-old Robert Downs was pronounced dead approximately 18 hours after the accident, three miles south of Lathrop on Route V.

Downs was not wearing safety equipment when he fell from the westbound UTV

Downs had been accused of felony driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without a valid license.

