Latest unemployment figures show mixed results in counties across north Missouri

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Grundy County experienced a rise in its unemployment rate for June 2023, surpassing the rates recorded in May 2023 and June 2022. According to the latest statistics from the Division of Employment Security, 148 individuals claimed unemployment out of a civilian labor force totaling 4,123, resulting in an unemployment rate of 3.6%. In May 2023, the jobless rate was at 3%, while in June 2022, it was even lower, at 2.3%.

Compared to the state average, Missouri’s not-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stands at 3.3%.

Among the counties in north Missouri, Adair County is currently facing one of the highest unemployment rates, reaching 4.3%. Other counties from this region that have rates above the state average include Linn County at 3.6%, Sullivan and Macon counties at 3.5%, and Harrison County matching the state rate at 3.3%.

The following counties have a 3.1% unemployment rate: Caldwell, Clinton, Gentry, and Putnam. Chariton County’s rate is 3%, while Carroll and DeKalb counties have a 2.9% rate. Daviess County has a rate of 2.8%, Mercer County’s rate is 2.7%, and both Livingston and Worth counties share a 2.6% unemployment rate for June 2023.

Related