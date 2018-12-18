Late-week accident injures Bethany man

The Highway Patrol reports a Bethany man sustained moderate injuries when the pickup truck he drove ran off the road about six miles northwest of Bethany this (Friday) morning.

A private vehicle transported 43 year old Richard Davidson to the Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

Davidson drove east on Harrison County Road 267 when the pickup traveled off the north side of the road and struck an embankment before coming to rest in the ditch on its wheels with extensive damage.

The Patrol reports he did not wear a safety device at the time of the accident.