Late night accident on Interstate 35 results in injuries for Baltimore man

An accident occurred in the early hours of December 1, 2023, on Interstate 35 southbound, approximately three miles north of Lathrop, in Clinton County, Missouri. The crash involved a single vehicle, a 2019 HINO 258, which was traveling southbound before veering off the road.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 12:55 a.m. The truck, driven by Serkiy A. Skrypka, a 59-year-old man from Baltimore, Maryland, traveled off the westbound side of the road into the median and overturned onto its side. The vehicle came to rest on its passenger side, facing east.

The driver, Mr. Skrypka, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. He sustained minor injuries and was transported by Tri-County Ambulance to Liberty Hospital for treatment.

The HINO 258 suffered moderate damage and was towed from the scene by Scotty’s Towing Service.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the scene.