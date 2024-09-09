Larry W. Francis, 82, of Blythedale, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2024, at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Missouri, following a short battle with cancer.

Larry was born May 5, 1942, to Leonard and Velma (Shain) Francis, the eldest of five sons. He graduated from Cainsville High School in 1960 and later proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1966, where he was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas.

In 1966, Larry met the love of his life, Joyce Hart, and they were married on October 16 of that year. They shared nearly 58 years of marriage and raised three sons: Tom, Alan, and Brett.

A lifelong farmer, Larry was also an avid outdoorsman who loved working the land, hunting deer, quail, and pheasant and enjoyed the sport of horseshoe pitching. He passed these passions down to his three sons.

Larry was a dedicated member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, where he served as a trustee for many years. His faith in God’s forgiveness and salvation was central to his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Steve Francis.

Surviving him are his wife, Joyce; sons, Tom Francis of Ankeny, Iowa, Alan (Amy) Francis of Defiance, Ohio, and Brett (Mironda) Francis of Murray, Iowa; his grandson, Alex Francis; step-grandchildren, Trevor (Teresa) White, Ashley (Connor) O’Byrnes, and Nicole (Caleb) Cole; several step-great-grandchildren; and his brothers, Gary (Melody) Francis, Lyndon (Lori) Francis, and Randal (Terry) Francis.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, at Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, Missouri. Burial will follow in Zoar Cemetery, Cainsville, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Zoar Cemetery or Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Eagleville, MO 64442.

