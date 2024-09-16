Larry Dean Deskins of Lebanon, Missouri, was born on July 28, 1939, in Melbourne, Missouri, to Andrew Deskins and Claudine McCloud Deskins. He passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Missouri. He was eighty-five years, one month, and fourteen days of age.

Larry was raised in Gilman City, Missouri, and following graduation, he became involved in the roofing business before being employed at a bakery. He ultimately made his career in the grocery business, retiring from his position as a store manager.

On November 20, 1959, Larry was united in marriage to Wanda Henderson in Galt, Missouri. Together, they celebrated nearly sixty-five years of marriage, sharing wonderful memories. Most of their married life was spent in Trenton and Chillicothe, Missouri. After he retired from grocery store management, he and Wanda relocated to Lebanon, Missouri.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his brother, Ferris Deskins.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Henderson Deskins, of the home; his daughter, Beverly Holloway, and her husband, Jerry, of Richmond, Missouri; his son, Alvin Deskins, and his wife, Debbie, of Lebanon, Missouri; four grandchildren, Brandon Holloway and his wife, Amanda, J.R. (Ernest Eugene) Holloway and his wife, Alison, Ryan Deskins and his wife, Janessa, and Valissa Howe and her husband, Tim; seven great-grandchildren, Adali Howe, Selah Howe, Griff Howe, Dani Deskins, Hailey Holloway, Morgan Holloway, and Rylee Carr; one brother, Rex Deskins, of Spickard, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Jackie Deskins, of Goldsboro, Texas; several nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Larry was a Christian man who loved the Lord with all his heart. He was a Godly leader in his household and enjoyed watching the online church services of Heritage Baptist Church in Lebanon.

He was very talented in music, playing the guitar, and mandolin, and singing bluegrass. He was a member of the band 2+2, as well as several other bands over the years. They held weekly jam sessions at Larry and Wanda’s home and stayed busy playing on weekends at area festivals.

In addition to his musical talent, Larry was skilled in woodworking and made many pieces for his home. He also gave woodworking gifts to others.

Larry enjoyed watching and cheering for the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs. He also liked playing Spider Solitaire, solving Sudoku puzzles, and playing golf. He had a great sense of humor and wasn’t shy about sharing his thoughts.

Larry was a devoted husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend whose kindness and supportive nature were deeply rooted in his Christian faith. His trust in Christ and love for Jesus grew throughout his life, becoming a defining characteristic recognized by all who knew him.

His legacy of love and commitment will continue to impact the lives of his family and many others for years to come.

Funeral services for Larry Dean Deskins will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Jamesport, Missouri. A private burial will follow at Clear Creek Cemetery in Lock Springs, Missouri.

