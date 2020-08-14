Large portion of Green Hills have lower response rate for Census than state and national average

Almost all of the Green Hills Area counties have a lower self-response rate for the U. S. Census than the state and the national rate of 63.5%.

Mercer County has the lowest self-response rate in the Green Hills, as of the morning of Friday, August 14th, with 47.5%. Other counties are Sullivan with 50.1%, Putnam 50.6, Daviess 54.7, Caldwell 55.4, Harrison 57.7, Grundy 57.9, and Linn with 61.9%. Livingston County has a self-response rate higher than the state and the national average with 67.2%.

Households that have not yet responded to the Census may do so at my2020census.gov, by calling 844-330-2020, or by mailing back paper questionnaires sent to homes earlier this year. The Census count ends September 30th.

Other information about may be found online at the Census 2020 website.

