Large bird causes blackout for entire community of Trenton

Local News July 16, 2021July 16, 2021 KTTN News
Power Outage
City Administrator Ron Urton reports that power to the city of Trenton went out at approximately 11:50 pm Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Urton reports that electric repair crews were notified within five minutes and were immediately dispatched to resolve the issue.  The outage was due to a large bird getting into the northwest electric transformer at the electric plant substation, tripping a breaker, and taking power out to the entire community of Trenton.

Once power crews identified the problem, and everything was checked for damage, the breaker was closed, and power was restored to Trenton at approximately 12:40 am.

