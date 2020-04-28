Laredo School District to hold drive-through student check out

The Laredo R-7 School District will hold a drive-through check out for students next week. Students will be able to check out for the school year May 7th from 3 to 6 o’clock.

Teachers will have student belongings ready to be picked up. Belongings include art boxes, gym shoes, and iReady incentive awards. Students need to turn in items such as work, textbooks, library books, band instruments, and ball uniforms.

Teachers will greet students as parents drive through May 7th. Social distancing will be in place throughout the checkout.

