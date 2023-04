Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Laredo School Alumni Reunion Open House will be next week. The free event will be held in the school gym on May 6th from 3 to 7 pm.

Refreshments will be served at 5 pm and there will be a short business meeting at that time as well as a memorial for past alumni.

Former students, friends, and former teachers are welcome to the Laredo School Alumni Reunion on May 6th.

