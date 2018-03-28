Laredo R-7 School District to hold Preschool and Kindergarten Roundup

The Laredo R-7 School District will hold its Preschool and Kindergarten Roundup next month.

Children three, four, and five years old will be screened during the event at the school the morning of April 13th from 8:30 to 11 o’clock. Children who will be four by August 1st will be eligible for the 2018-2019 preschool program. Students now attending preschool will also need to sign up for kindergarten screening.

The screening will check vision, hearing, and growth as well as speech and language development and the Dial-4 assessment will also be administered. Parents should bring a child’s birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card.

Contact Shelly Burress at the Laredo R-7 School to schedule an appointment.

