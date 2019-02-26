The Laredo R-7 School District will screen three, four, and five-year-olds during its Preschool/Kindergarten Roundup in April.

The screenings will be done on the morning of April 5th from 8:30 to 11 o’clock. Children who will be four by August 1st are eligible for the 2019-2020 preschool program. Students now attending preschool will need to sign up for kindergarten screenings.

The screening checks vision, hearing, growth, speech, and language development. The Dial-4 assessment will also be administered.

A child’s birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card should be brought to his or her appointment.

Contact the Laredo School to schedule an appointment at 660-285-2225.